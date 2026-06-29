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Infection

Jiangxi Kerui Pharmaceutical patents new fungal GWT1 inhibitors

June 29, 2026
Jiangxi Kerui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed new prodrugs of fungal GPI-anchored wall transfer protein 1 (GWT1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of fungal infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents