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BioWorld - Monday, June 29, 2026
Breaking News: Science fiction realized: BCI tech is here
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HIV/AIDS
Anti-HIV compounds reported in Boyuan Pharmaceutical patent
June 29, 2026
Boyuan Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. has divulged new pyridone derivatives potentially useful for the treatment of HIV infection.
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