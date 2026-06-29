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Cancer

Beijing Earthwise Technology discovers new E3 ligase/VAV1 interaction inducers

June 29, 2026
Beijing Earthwise Technology Co. Ltd. has patented new molecular glue degraders comprising an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase-binding moiety acting as E3 ligase/proto-oncogene Vav (VAV1) interaction inducers and VAV1 degradation inducers.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents