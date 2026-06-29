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Cancer

Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical divulges new CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors

June 29, 2026
Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has reported new CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of breast cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents