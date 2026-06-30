BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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The court said what it said, DC Circuit tells Norwich

June 29, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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While the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear earlier this month in Hikma v. Amarin that skinny labels are still on the board for generics, the court didn’t resolve all disagreements over the generic carveouts.
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