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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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» The court said what it said, DC Circuit tells Norwich
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The court said what it said, DC Circuit tells Norwich
June 29, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
While the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear earlier this month in
Hikma v. Amarin
that skinny labels are still on the board for generics, the court didn’t resolve all disagreements over the generic carveouts.
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