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Relaxed on Abivax: UC phase III cancer answer quells fretting

June 30, 2026
By Randy Osborne
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Wall Street breathed easier, and shares of Abivax SA found relief as further phase III data from the Abtect maintenance trial were disclosed with obefazimod in ulcerative colitis (UC).
BioWorld Clinical Gastrointestinal U.S.