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BioWorld - Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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» Relaxed on Abivax: UC phase III cancer answer quells fretting
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Relaxed on Abivax: UC phase III cancer answer quells fretting
June 30, 2026
By
Randy Osborne
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Wall Street breathed easier, and shares of Abivax SA found relief as further phase III data from the Abtect maintenance trial were disclosed with obefazimod in ulcerative colitis (UC).
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