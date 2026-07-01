In the clinic for June 30, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: AB, Abbott, Astrazeneca, Avecho, Bridgebio, Edwards, Evommune, Fluoguide, Grünenthal, ITM, Johnson, Mdxhealth, Monopar, Neurogene, Neurosense, OTR3, Samsung, Viatris, Zelluna.