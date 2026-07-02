BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Genentech’s KRAS G12C inhibitor divarasib shines in NSCLC phase III

July 2, 2026
By Karen Carey
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Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit achieved superior phase III results with its KRAS G12C inhibitor divarasib over approved therapies in previously treated non-small-cell lung (NSCLC) cancer patients.
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