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BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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» Genentech’s KRAS G12C inhibitor divarasib shines in NSCLC phase III
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Genentech’s KRAS G12C inhibitor divarasib shines in NSCLC phase III
July 2, 2026
By
Karen Carey
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Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit achieved superior phase III results with its KRAS G12C inhibitor divarasib over approved therapies in previously treated non-small-cell lung (NSCLC) cancer patients.
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