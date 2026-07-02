BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Neuracle eyes Shanghai IPO as global BCI funding surges

July 2, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Neuracle Medical Technology Co. Ltd. is seeking a Shanghai IPO that could make it China’s first publicly listed invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) company, months after winning approval for the country’s first invasive BCI system.
BioWorld Financings Medical technology Musculoskeletal Neurology/psychiatric IPO Asia-Pacific China NMPA