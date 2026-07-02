BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Cell and gene therapy access is up, but capacity constraints may be looming

July 2, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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With more and more approved products, cell and gene therapies (CGTs) are moving from the initial stronghold in academic medical centers, and these complex biologics are now available across a wider network of treatment centers.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Cancer CAR T Gene therapy U.S.