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BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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» Cell and gene therapy access is up, but capacity constraints may be looming
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Cell and gene therapy access is up, but capacity constraints may be looming
July 2, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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With more and more approved products, cell and gene therapies (CGTs) are moving from the initial stronghold in academic medical centers, and these complex biologics are now available across a wider network of treatment centers.
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