Wuxi Apptec seeks immediate relief from US listing

Despite the Biosecure Act’s five-year wind-down period that isn’t expected to start until mid-2028, Wuxi Apptec is already feeling the repercussions of being added last month to the U.S. Department of War’s Section 1260H list. Instead of just waiting for its June 11 challenge to its listing as a “Chinese military company” to play out in court, the Shanghai-based contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) is now seeking a preliminary injunction to suspend the designation during the court proceedings.