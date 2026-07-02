BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biopharma financings June 2026

H1 2026 biopharma financings double from last year, approach pandemic highs

July 2, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Biopharma financings across all categories totaled $59.76 billion on 567 deals in the first half (H1) of 2026, more than double H1 2025’s $29.53 billion across 501 transactions.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Financings IPO