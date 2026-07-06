BioWorld - Monday, July 6, 2026
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Vertex buying Crinetics for $10B

July 6, 2026
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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is buying Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $85 per share in cash, which translates to about $10 billion in equity value. Both boards approved the transaction, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.
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