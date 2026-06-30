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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Neurology/psychiatric
Novel GPR52 agonist shows antipsychotic-like effects
June 30, 2026
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Predominantly expressed in the striatum, a brain region involved in cognition, motivation and motor control, G protein-coupled receptor 52 (GPR52) regulates dopaminergic and glutamatergic signaling pathways implicated in psychiatric disorders.
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Neurology/psychiatric