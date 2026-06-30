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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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» Deerfield-backed Boulevard, Metis pen $1.6B trispecific TCE deal
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Immune
Deerfield-backed Boulevard, Metis pen $1.6B trispecific TCE deal
June 30, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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A U.S. biotechnology company founded by Deerfield Management Company L.P. licensed exclusive rights to Metis Techbio Co. Ltd.’s preclinical trispecific T-cell engager (TCE) for autoimmune disorders in a potential $1.62 billion deal.
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