BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Immune

Deerfield-backed Boulevard, Metis pen $1.6B trispecific TCE deal

June 30, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
A U.S. biotechnology company founded by Deerfield Management Company L.P. licensed exclusive rights to Metis Techbio Co. Ltd.’s preclinical trispecific T-cell engager (TCE) for autoimmune disorders in a potential $1.62 billion deal.
BioWorld BioWorld Science BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Artificial intelligence Immune Antibody Protein Asia-Pacific U.S.