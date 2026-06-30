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Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

CDW reports in vivo results for LNP-LANFA

June 30, 2026
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A Biotech Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of CDW Holding Ltd., and Neoregen Biotech Co. Ltd. have obtained promising results from in vivo murine testing of LNP-LANFA, a next-generation lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology under joint development.
BioWorld Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies