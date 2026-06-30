BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Cancer

Yaoya Technology identifies new KRAS G12D mutant inhibitors

June 30, 2026
Yaoya Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has discovered new pyrimidothiopyrandione GTPase KRAS G12D mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents