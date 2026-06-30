BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Cancer

Hzyg ligands disclosed in MSD patent

June 30, 2026
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC (MSD) has synthesized new protein zer-1 homolog (Hzyg, ZER1) ligands potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents