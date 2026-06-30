BioWorld - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Inflammatory

Hexapharmatec identifies new TFEB inducers

June 30, 2026
Hexapharmatec Co. Ltd. has discovered new transcription factor EB (TFEB) inducers described as potentially useful for the treatment of colitis, kidney and hepatic fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents