Celebrating recognition. Reaffirming our mission.

Awards are an honor, but they are not why we do what we do. That's why this year's recognition from the APEX Awards is especially meaningful. BioWorld earned seven 2026 APEX Awards, including three Grand Awards and four Awards of Excellence. Judged by publishing industry peers, these honors recognize excellence across reporting, writing, visual storytelling and editorial collaboration. While we are proud of this recognition, what makes it especially rewarding is that it reflects the work our team does every day to serve the global life sciences community.