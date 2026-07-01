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BioWorld - Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Breaking News: Science fiction realized: BCI tech is here
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» Lab-grown retinal endothelial cells repair eye vasculature
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Ocular
Lab-grown retinal endothelial cells repair eye vasculature
July 1, 2026
By
Coia Dulsat
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Researchers at Duke University have demonstrated that retinal endothelial cells (RECs) generated from human pluripotent stem cells can restore retinal vascularization in a preclinical model of ischemic retinal injury.
BioWorld Science
Ocular
Cell therapy