BioWorld - Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Breaking News: Science fiction realized: BCI tech is hereSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Ocular

Lab-grown retinal endothelial cells repair eye vasculature

July 1, 2026
By Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Researchers at Duke University have demonstrated that retinal endothelial cells (RECs) generated from human pluripotent stem cells can restore retinal vascularization in a preclinical model of ischemic retinal injury.
BioWorld Science Ocular Cell therapy