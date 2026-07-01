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Cancer

Flare Therapeutics to focus on AR-ON degrader FX-111

July 1, 2026
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Flare Therapeutics Inc. has closed an $85 million series C financing and completed a strategic review of its pipeline, with funds being channeled to advance the prioritized programs.
BioWorld Science Financings Cancer Degradation inducer Series C