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Immuno-oncology

SUCNR1 antagonist reverses tumor immune suppression

July 1, 2026
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Researchers at East China Normal University and collaborators reported the discovery and optimization of a series of SUCNR1 antagonists for cancer immunotherapy.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology