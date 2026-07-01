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Ear, nose & throat

MED-EL acquires gene therapy programs from Rescue Hearing

July 1, 2026
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MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH has acquired two gene therapy programs from Rescue Hearing Inc. for genetic hearing and balance disorders.
BioWorld Science Ear, nose and throat Genetic/congenital Gene therapy