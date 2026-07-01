BioWorld - Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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Cancer

Sun Pharmaceutical synthesizes new ATM kinase inhibitors

July 1, 2026
Sun Pharmaceutical Advanced Research Co. Ltd. has divulged new macrocyclic ATM kinase inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents