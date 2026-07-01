BioWorld - Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Breaking News: Science fiction realized: BCI tech is hereSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Bayer discovers new potassium channel blockers

July 1, 2026
Bayer AG has patented new potassium channel Kir3.4 (GIRK4; KCNJ5) and/or Kir3.1/3.4 (GIRK1/4; KCNJ3/5) blockers potentially useful for the treatment of heart failure, arrhythmia, primary hyperaldosteronism and hypertension.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents