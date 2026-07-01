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Cancer

Adlai Nortye discloses new KRAS G12C inhibitors

July 1, 2026
Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd. and Adlai Nortye Pte Ltd. have synthesized new GTPase KRAS G12C mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents