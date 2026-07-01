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Corxel-Vincentage’s oral GLP-1 meets phase II obesity endpoints

June 30, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Corxel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, CX-11, met the primary endpoints in a phase II trial evaluating the candidate in obese and overweight patients in the U.S., according to top-line results.
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