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Gastrointestinal

Ribocure and Madrigal nominate siRNA drug candidate for MASH

July 2, 2026
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Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB, a subsidiary of Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co. Ltd., and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. have achieved the first drug candidate nomination within their siRNA partnership.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal RNAi