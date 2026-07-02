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BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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» Ribocure and Madrigal nominate siRNA drug candidate for MASH
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Gastrointestinal
Ribocure and Madrigal nominate siRNA drug candidate for MASH
July 2, 2026
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Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB, a subsidiary of Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co. Ltd., and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. have achieved the first drug candidate nomination within their siRNA partnership.
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Endocrine/metabolic
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