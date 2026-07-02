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Artan closes seed round to support tRNA platform

July 2, 2026
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Artan Biotechnologies LLC has closed a $1 million seed round to support progression of the company’s proprietary mutation-specific codon suppression platform toward first-in-human development.
BioWorld Science Financings Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Aging Seed