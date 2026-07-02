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Infection

Oral antiviral IRBM-Z-2 targets Zika infection

July 2, 2026
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Researchers from IRBM SpA described the discovery and preclinical profile of IRBM-Z-2, a Zika virus NS2B-NS3 protease inhibitor.
BioWorld Science Infection