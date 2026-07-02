BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Cancer

Recurium patents new Wee1 inhibitors

July 2, 2026
Recurium IP Holdings LLC has disclosed new Wee1-like protein kinase (Wee1) inhibitors and/or degradation inducers potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents