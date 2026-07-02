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Neurology/psychiatric

Reunion Neuroscience reports new 5-HT2A partial agonists and/or 5-HT2B antagonists

July 2, 2026
Reunion Neuroscience Inc. has identified new 5-HT2A receptor partial agonists and/or 5-HT2B receptor antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents