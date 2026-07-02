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Immune

Primo Thera synthesizes new IL-6Rβ inhibitors

July 2, 2026
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Primo Thera Co. Ltd. has divulged new interleukin-6 receptor subunit β (IL-6Rβ; gp130) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease.
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