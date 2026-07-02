BioWorld - Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Cancer

Aigen Sciences discovers new USP1 inhibitors

July 2, 2026
Aigen Sciences Inc. has patented new ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents