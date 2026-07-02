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Neurology/psychiatric

Ontrack Therapeutics divulges compounds for neurodegenerative diseases

July 2, 2026
Ontrack Therapeutics Ltd. has reported new heterotricyclic compounds potentially useful for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents