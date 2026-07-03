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Immuno-oncology

Brightpath files IND application for BP-2202 for multiple myeloma

July 3, 2026
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Brightpath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd. has submitted an IND application to the FDA to initiate a phase I trial of BP-2202 in the U.S. (NCT07667868).
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