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Cancer

Novel PGK1 inhibitor shows efficacy in pancreatic cancer models

July 3, 2026
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The compound potently inhibited PGK1 in vitro, producing dose-dependent suppression in both a direct PGK1 inhibition assay and a PGK1 glycolytic activity assay.
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