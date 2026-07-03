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Cancer

FAK inhibitor tested in glioblastoma models

July 3, 2026
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Focal adhesion kinase (FAK), a key mediator of cell adhesion and migration, is frequently upregulated in glioblastoma (GBM), where its activity has been associated with increased tumor invasiveness and disease aggressiveness.
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