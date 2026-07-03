BioWorld - Friday, July 3, 2026
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Cancer

Duke Street Bio reports new PARP-1 inhibitors

July 3, 2026
Duke Street Bio Ltd. has identified new poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents