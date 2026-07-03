BioWorld - Friday, July 3, 2026
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Endocrine/metabolic

Brightgene Bio-Medical discovers new calcitonin/AMY3 receptor agonists

July 3, 2026
Brightgene Bio-Medical Technology Co. Ltd. has patented new calcitonin receptor (CALCR; CT-R) and amylin AMY3 receptor agonists potentially useful for the treatment of obesity and metabolic disorders.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents