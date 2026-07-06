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Endocrine/metabolic

Ascletis submits INDs for ASC-36 and ASC-36_35 for obesity

July 6, 2026
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Ascletis Pharma Inc. has submitted two IND applications to the FDA for ASC-36 once-monthly injection and ASC-36_35 once-monthly injection co-formulation for the treatment of obesity.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Endocrine/metabolic Peptide FDA IND