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» Ascletis submits INDs for ASC-36 and ASC-36_35 for obesity
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Endocrine/metabolic
Ascletis submits INDs for ASC-36 and ASC-36_35 for obesity
July 6, 2026
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Ascletis Pharma Inc. has submitted two IND applications to the FDA for ASC-36 once-monthly injection and ASC-36_35 once-monthly injection co-formulation for the treatment of obesity.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Endocrine/metabolic
Peptide
FDA
IND