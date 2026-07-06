BioWorld - Monday, July 6, 2026
Breaking News: Science fiction realized: BCI tech is hereSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New AR antagonist for mutated prostate cancer disclosed

July 6, 2026
No Comments
Androgen receptor (AR) signaling remains the central molecular driver of prostate cancer, sustaining tumor growth and contributing to the development of resistance to current therapies.
BioWorld Science Cancer