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Cancer

Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech, Zhejiang Hisun report new CTPS1 inhibitors

July 6, 2026
Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified new CTP synthase 1 (CTPS1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of lymphoma and solid tumors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents