Inflammatory

Beijing Double-Crane Runchuang identifies new TLR7/8 antagonists

Beijing Double-Crane Runchuang Technology Co. Ltd. has discovered new Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) and/or TLR8 antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, dermatomyositis, hidradenitis suppurativa, polymyositis, psoriasis and Sjogren’s syndrome, among others.