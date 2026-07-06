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Inflammatory

Beijing Double-Crane Runchuang identifies new TLR7/8 antagonists

July 6, 2026
Beijing Double-Crane Runchuang Technology Co. Ltd. has discovered new Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) and/or TLR8 antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, dermatomyositis, hidradenitis suppurativa, polymyositis, psoriasis and Sjogren’s syndrome, among others.
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