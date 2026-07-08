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BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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» EG427 raises $37.7M series C for HSV gene therapy
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EG427 raises $37.7M series C for HSV gene therapy
July 7, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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The gene therapy specialist formerly known as EG427 has a new name and fresh momentum, after closing a €33 million (US$37.7 million) series C that will further advance clinical development of the lead program in chronic neuro-urology indications.
BioWorld
Clinical
Financings
Genitourinary/sexual function
Gene therapy
Series C
Europe