BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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EG427 raises $37.7M series C for HSV gene therapy

July 7, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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The gene therapy specialist formerly known as EG427 has a new name and fresh momentum, after closing a €33 million (US$37.7 million) series C that will further advance clinical development of the lead program in chronic neuro-urology indications.
BioWorld Clinical Financings Genitourinary/sexual function Gene therapy Series C Europe