BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Opus aligns with FDA on rare eye disease gene therapy trial

July 7, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Opus Genetics Inc. has secured U.S. FDA alignment on an eight-patient phase III trial of its lead gene therapy, OPGx-LCA5, for an ultra-rare form of inherited childhood blindness.
BioWorld Regulatory Ocular Rare disease Gene therapy BLA FDA