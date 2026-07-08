BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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340B reforms coming to the congressional table

July 7, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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After years of hearings, finger-pointing and litigation, the U.S. Congress finally seems to be getting serious about fixing the 340B prescription drug discount program, which today is the second largest federal drug program.
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