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Endocrine/metabolic

MDC-134 enhances glucose-dependent β-cell insulin secretion

July 7, 2026
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In a recent study, researchers from Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine and collaborators aimed to identify novel insulinotropic small molecules related to ion channel modulation.
BioWorld Science New compound Endocrine/metabolic