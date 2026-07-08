BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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Cancer

STING agonists disclosed in Spark Biopharma patent

July 7, 2026
Spark Biopharma Inc. has identified new stimulator of interferon genes protein (STING; TMEM173) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents